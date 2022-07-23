Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The two Spanish giants are set to clash against each other in season's first (unofficial) Clasico

El Clasico, arguably the biggest spectacle in club football, is set to take place as a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas as Barcelona take on Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana warmed-up for the fixture with a 6-0 win over Inter Miami in their first pre-season friendly, with six different goalscorers, including new signing Raphinha.

Madrid, meanwhile, are yet to kick-off their tour of the United States, with this game acting as the first time that Carlo Ancelotti's troops have taken to the field since their Champions League final win over Liverpool in May.

The match will be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and GOAL has all of the relevant information that you need to know to follow live action:

Real Madrid vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date: July 24, 2022 Kick-off: 4:00am BST / 11:00pm ET

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

This season's first Clasico can be watched on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player HD.

TV channel Live stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Real Madrid squad and team news

Ancelotti might want to rotate his squad as this is the first friendly that his team will play in pre-season.

In the run-up to the game, Ancelotti has been dividing his players into two teams during training, with only Dani Carvajal missing as he recovers from a sprain on his left ankle.

Eden Hazard has a muscle overload but the Belgian should play a part in El Clasico. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, who landed in Vegas a few days earlier than the rest of the squad, participated in the training match and should feature as well.

Summer signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni could make their debuts as they are both fit to start.

Position Players Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez, Lucas Canizares Defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius Tobias. Midfielders Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga. Forwards Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano Dias, Juanmi Latasa.

Barcelona squad and team news

Barca had a brilliant start to their pre-season and would like to bring that momentum to the Clasico.

New signings Raphinha and Franck Kessie were outstanding against Inter Miami and they should prove to be a handful for Madrid if can maintain that performance level.

Meanwhile, marquee summer signing Robert Lewandowski should make his debut on Sunday after he missed out on the clash against Inter Miami.

Gerard Pique and Ferran Torres should also feature in the match after they were rested in the previous game due to fitness issues.