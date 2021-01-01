Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus' Super League involvement under scrutiny as UEFA begins investigation process

European football's main governing body is looking into three clubs' connection with the breakaway project as they continue to resist dropping out

UEFA have opened a formal investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus' involvement in the controversial Super League.

12 of Europe's biggest clubs signed up for a new continental competition designed to rival the Champions League last month, but plans for a potential August start date had to be scrapped after a fierce backlash in the media.

Nine of the founding teams withdrew from the project amid the intense pressure from supporters and experts across the game, but Real, Barca and Juve remain on board, with UEFA now set to look into whether any of the three clubs are guilty of a disciplinary breach.

What's been said?

A statement from European football's main governing body reads: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project.

"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

