'Real-life hero!' - Liverpool star Salah praised after stopping abuse of homeless man

The Reds attacker leapt to the defence of a citizen in need last month as he showed his class on and off the pitch

star Mohamed Salah's has been described as a "real-life hero" after stepping in to stop the abuse of a homeless man near Anfield.

In late September, Salah pulled up to a petrol station in Liverpool and noticed a homeless man, David Craig, being verbally harassed by a small group.

Not liking what he saw, the Egyptian star intervened, warned the abusers that they could one day face a similar fate and handed the homeless man some money.

The gesture, which was caught on CCTV, clearly meant a lot to the man in question, who has now paid tribute to Salah for stepping in on his behalf when many others wouldn't have.

“Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch," Mr Craig was quoted by The Sun.

“He heard what a group of lads were saying to me, then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’. I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo incredibly handed me £100. What a complete legend.

"Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me. They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job.

"He saw what was happening and said something to them and then he went to the cash machine. I was more than chuffed. I’m a massive fan.

"Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him.”

Salah's heroic moment came on the same night that Liverpool defeated 3-1 in the Premier League with the attacker playing the full 90 minutes that night at Anfield.

The Reds winger is well known for his charitable efforts having funded the construction of a medical centre and a school for girls in two years ago.

More recently, the star paid tribute to Moamen Zakaria by imitating his trademark celebration after the midfielder was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and means Zakaria will not be able to play football again.

On the pitch, Salah has enjoyed a strong start to the 2020-21 season, scoring five goals from just four league games so far.