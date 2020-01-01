Detailed ratings of State FAs revealed: West Bengal and Maharashtra excel, 3 FAs score 0

The AIFF introduced the performance assessment and gradation policy from the 2019-20 season...

Back in June 2020, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) released the 'Performance Assessment for States' with West Bengal topping the charts with Maharashtra and Kerala also impressing among the states that have FIFA-backed development project. 

The AIFF (All India Football Federation) has ranked the various state associations on their performance in the previous footballing calendar based on five operational verticals. They are coaches education, grassroots development, referees development, academy accreditation and state leagues & competitions (for clubs only).

The parameter score for each vertical is determined by multiplying its weight with the number of activities or events facilitated by the state. 

    Parameter Weights - 1.0

    a) Endorsements -  0.1

    b) Course Organisation (AIFF D, E and Ref) - 0.2

    c) Competition Organization (Youth) - 0.3

    d) Competition Organization (Senior) - 0.4

    State Score Calculation Parameter Score = Parameter Weight x Activity number

    State Score = Sum of Parameter Scores 

    For example, if a state has made five endorsements then its endorsement score will be 0.1 * 5 = 0.5 

    Total state score will be calculated by summing up (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

    Making the most of a FIFA-backed project, the AIFF had appointed a State Development Officer (SDO) in 11 states which included the hotbeds of football like West Bengal, Goa and Kerala. The SDOs have been working closely with various state associations in organising various developmental programmes like age-group leagues, women's leagues, baby leagues, coach education workshops at the grassroots level.

    Initially, Delhi was part of the 11 states selected for the FIFA project but were then replaced by Karnataka. 

    Coaches Education

    States & UTs

    		 AIFF D-Certificate Courses Scores
    Kerala 12 2.4
    Maharashtra 11 2.2
    Tamil Nadu 10 2
    Meghalaya 8 1.6
    Karnataka 7 1.4
    West Bengal 6 1.2
    Punjab 6 1.2
    Goa 2 0.4
    Odisha 1 0.2
    Mizoram 1 0.2
    Jammu & Kashmir 0 0

     

    States & UTs

    		 AIFF E-Courses Scores
    Meghalaya 12 2.4
    West Bengal  5 1
    Maharashtra 4 0.8
    Kerala 2 0.4
    Karnataka 2 0.4
    Punjab 2 0.4
    Jammu & Kashmir 1 0.2
    Mizoram 1 0.2
    Goa 1 0.2
    Tamil Nadu 0 0
    Odisha 0 0

    Grassroots

    States Golden Baby League Endorsements Scores
    West Bengal 29 2.9
    Tamil Nadu 24 2.4
    Jammu & Kashmir 16 1.6
    Karnataka 11 1.1
    Maharashtra 7 0.7
    Kerala 6 0.6
    Meghalaya 5 0.5
    Mizoram 3 0.3
    Odisha  2 0.2
    Punjab 0.2 0.2
    Goa 2 0.2

    Referees Development

    States Referees Development Courses & Programs  Scores
    Kerala 5 1
    West Bengal 2 0.4
    Maharashtra 2 0.4
    Goa 2 0.4
    Punjab 1 0.2
    Mizoram 1 0.2
    Meghalaya 1 0.2
    Karnataka 1 0.2
    Jammu & Kashmir 1 0.2
    Tamil Nadu  0 0
    Odisha 0 0

    Academy Accreditation

    States Academy Accreditation Endorsements Scores
    Karnataka 19 1.9
    Maharashtra  18 1.8
    West Bengal 14 1.4
    Tamil Nadu 12 1.2
    Kerala 11 1.1
    Goa 6 0.6
    Jammu & Kashmir 5 0.5
    Punjab  5 0.5
    Meghalaya 2 0.2
    Odisha 2 0.2
    Mizoram 1 0.1

    State Leagues (Senior to U-13)

    States Senior (Women's) Senior (Men's) Boys (13-18 years) Girls (13-18 years) Total Score CMS for state leagues
    West Bengal 1 1 4 1 7 2.3 No
    Mizoram 1 1   1 7 2.3 Yes
    Goa 1 1 3 1 6 2 Yes
    Kerala 0 1 4 1 6 1.9 Yes
    Punjab 1 1 2 1 5 1.7 Yes
    Maharashtra 1 1 2 1 5 1.7 Yes
    Karnataka 1 1 2 1 5 1.7 Yes
    Meghalaya 0 1 3 0 4 1.3 No
    Tamil Nadu 1 0 2 0 3 1 Yes
    Odisha 1 1 0 0 2 0.8 No
    Jammu and Kashmir 0 1 0 0 1 0.4 No

    Performance Score Ranking 2019/20 of FDP (FIFA Developmental Project) States

    Rank States Scores
    1 West Bengal  9.2
    2 Maharashtra 7.6
    3 Kerala 7.4
    4 Karnataka 6.7
    5 Tamil Nadu 6.6
    6 Meghalaya 6.2
    7 Punjab 4.2
    8 Goa 3.8
    9 Mizoram 3.3
    10 Jammu & Kashmir 2.9
    11 Odisha 1.4

    The AIFF also evaluated 12 states who were outside the ambit of the FIFA project on the same five operational verticals. Their rankings are as  follows:

    Coaches Education

    States & UTs AIFF D-Certificate Courses Score
    Himachal Pradesh 9 1.8
    Delhi 4 0.8
    Manipur 3 0.6
    Madhya Pradesh 3 0.6
    Gujarat 3 0.6
    Jharkhand 1 0.2
    Assam 1 0.2
    Uttar Pradesh 1 0.2
    Chandigarh 1 0.2
    Chattisgarh 1 0.2
    Sikkim  1 0.2
    Haryana 1 0.2

     

    States AIFF E-Certificate Scores
    Chhattisgarh 8 1.6
    Delhi 3 0.6
    Manipur 2 0.4
    Arunachal Pradesh 2 0.4
    Gujarat 2 0.4
    Andhra Pradesh 1 0.2

    Grassroots

    States Golden Baby League Endorsements Scores
    Gujarat 7 0.7
    Manipur 5 0.5
    Assam 5 0.5
    Rajashthan 3 0.3
    Chhattisgarh 2 0.2
    Telengana 2 0.2
    Uttar Pradesh 2 0.2
    Jharkhand 1 0.1
    Arunachal Pradesh 1 0.1
    Delhi 1 0.1

    Referees Development

    States Referees Development Courses & Programs  Score
    Delhi 2 0.4
    Assam 1 0.2
    Gujarat 1 0.2
    Telengana 1 0.2
    Arunachal Pradesh  1 0.2
    Sikkim 1 0.2
    Chandigarh 1 0.2
    Andhra Pradesh  1 0.2
    Bihar 1 02
    Rajashthan 1 0.2
    Haryana 1 0.2
    Puducherry 1 0.2
    Tripura 1 0.2
    Chhatisgarh 1 0.2

    Academy Accreditation 

    States Academy Accreditation Endorsements Score
    Gujarat 8 0.8
    Delhi 7 0.7
    Jharkhand 7 0.7
    Manipur 4 0.4
    Assam 4 0.4
    Rajashthan 3 0.3
    Madhya Pradesh 3 0.3
    Telengana 3 0.3
    Chhattisgarh 1 0.1
    Haryana 1 0.1
    Lakshadweep 1 0.1
    Uttarakhand 1 0.1

     State Competitions 

    States & Uts Senior Women's Senior Men's Boys (13-18 years) Girls (13-18 years) Total Score
    Manipur 1 1 3 3 8 2.6
    Sikkim 0 1 2 1 4 1.3
    Delhi 1 1 0 1 3 1.1
    Telengana 1 1 0 1 3 1.1
    Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 1 0 3 1.1
    Tripura 1 1 0 0 2 0.8
    Assam 1 1 0 0 3 0.8
    Uttarakhand 1 1 0 0 2 0.8
    Uttar Pradesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.8
    Himachal Pradesh 0 1 0 0 2 0.4
    Chandigarh 1 0 0 0 1 0.4
    Lakshadweep 0 1 0 0 1 0.4
    Madhya Pradesh 0 1 0 0 0 0.4
    Rajashthan 0 1 0 0 1 0.4
    Bihar 0 1 0 0 1 0.4
    Gujarat 0 1 0 0 1 0.4
    Daman & Diu 0 0 1 0 1 0.3
    Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Andaman & Nicobar 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Chhattisgarh 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Jharkhand 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Andhra Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Performance Scores Ranking 

    Rank States Scores Rank States Scores
    1 Manipur 4.5 11 Tripura 1
    2 Delhi 3.7 11 Uttar Pradesh 1
    3 Gujarat 3.1 12 Uttarakhand 0.9
    4 Chhattisgarh 2.3 12 Chandigarh 0.9
    5 Himachal Pradesh 2.2 13 Bihar 0.6
    6 Assam 2.1 14 Lakshadweep 0.5
    7 Arunachal Pradesh 1.8 15 Andhra Pradesh 0.4
    8 Sikkim 1.7 16 Daman & Diu 0.3
    9 Madhya Pradesh 1.3 17 Puducherry 0.2
    10 Rajashthan 1.2 18 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0
    11 Jharkhand 1 18 Andaman & Nicobar  0
          18 Nagaland 0

    Overall Performance Score Ranking 2019/20

    Rank States Score Grade
    1 West Bengal 9.2 Grade-I
    2 Maharashtra 7.6 Grade-!
    3 Kerala 7.4 Grade-I
    4 Karnataka 6.7 Grade-I
    5 Tamil Nadu 6.6 Grade-I
    6 Meghalaya 6.2 Grade-I
    7 Manipur 4.5 Grade-I
    8 Punjab 4.2 Grade-I
    9 Goa 3.8 Grade-I
    10 Delhi 3.7 Grade-I
    11 Mizoram 3.3 Grade-I
    12  Gujarat 3.1 Grade-I
    13 Jammu & Kashmir 2.9 Grade-I
    14 Chhattisgarh 2.3 Grade-II
    15 Himachal Pradesh 2.2 Grade-II
    16 Assam 2.1 Grade-II
    17 Arunachal Pradesh 1.8 Grade-II
    17 Telengana 1.8 Grade-II
    18 Sikkim 1.7 Grade-II
    19 Odisha 1.4 Grade-II
    20 Madhya Pradesh 1.3 Grade-II
    21 Rajasthan 1.2 Grade-II
    22 Jharkhand 1 Grade-II
    22 Tripura 1 Grade-II
    22 Uttar Pradesh 1 Grade-II
    23 Uttarakhand 0.9 Grade-III
    23 Chandigarh 0.9 Grade-III
    24 Bihar  0.6 Grade-III
    25 Lakshadweep 0.5 Grade-III
    25 Haryana 0.5 Grade-III
    26 Andhra Pradesh 0.4 Grade-III
    27 Daman & Diu 0.3 Grade-III
    28 Puducherry 0.2 Grade-III
    29 Andaman & Nicobar 0 Grade-III
    29 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 Grade-III
    29 Nagaland 0 Grade-III

     

