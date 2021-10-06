Rashford scores twice in Man Utd friendly vs Blackburn as he steps up recovery from injury

Marcus Rashford scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday as the Manchester United forward stepped up his recovery from injury.

The England international played and scored a brace in the friendly match against Blackburn Rovers held at United’s training base in what will be a boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford has yet to play a part this season after undergoing shoulder surgery after the European Championship but has been stepping up his fitness in recent weeks and returned to contact training before United’s game against Everton.

When might Rashford be available to play?

United visit Leicester in their first game back after the international break on October 16 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already earmarked that as a potential return for Rashford.

"I hope he will be involved against Leicester,” Solskjaer said last week. “He has been in training he has been working really hard, joining in with the group as a floater, no tackles or contact.

"Today (Friday October 1) was the first day he could be tackled and that happens, and let’s hope that he gets his bearings and finds his movements early on and there is many reasons why he can be involved against Leicester."

After his performance against Blackburn, Rasford tweeted: "So good to get some minutes under my belt today."

What else has been said?

Rashford’s return to friendly match action will be a boost for Solskjaer, and Dean Henderson, who also featured in the game against Blackburn, has spoken about his team-mate's sharpness in training recently.

“It's funny because he looks so sharp since he's come back from his shoulder injury and everything from last season,” the goalkeeper told club media. “I think he was carrying a few knocks. So for him to come back, he looks back to his best and I'm really excited to see him out there. I think he is going to help the team a lot.

“I think he got obviously thrown in at a young age and didn't really get a break mentally to switch off. And I think it's given him time to do this. He will be hungrier than ever to get back out there and play again. I do honestly think, sometimes, that a break is great.

“It's helped me this summer and I'm sure it's helped him. I think he'll come back better than ever.”

What about other players?

Victor Lindelof has yet to report for Sweden duty as he has been allowed to stay back in Manchester for personal reasons, while Amad has started training properly again after a thigh injury prevented him from going on loan to Feyenoord in the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer looks likely to be without Edinson Cavani and Fred for the game against Leicester due to their international commitments. The pair could face each other next week with Brazil set to face Uruguay at 1.30am BST on Friday, October 14. With United playing Leicetster at the King Power the next day at 3pm BST it seems unlikely either will be available for selection.