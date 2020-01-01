Rashford follows Ronaldo & Rooney with Premier League goal milestone for Manchester United

The 23-year-old gave the Red Devils the lead in their crucial game against Leicester with a deft finish after an earlier miss

Marcus Rashford became the third-youngest player to score 50 Premier League goals for as he opened the scoring in the 2-2 draw against on Saturday.

Having missed a great chance in the opening minutes when he headed over from Bruno Fernandes' cross, Rashford slotted home his sixth league goal of the season to put United 1-0 up against the Foxes.

Aged 23 years and 56 days, Rashford is behind only Wayne Rooney (22 years and 157 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years 341 days) in terms of the youngest United players to reach a half-century of Premier League goals.

More teams

Rashford's opener – which was set up by Fernandes, who has been directly involved in over half of United's Premier League goals since his debut (31/59), scoring 18 and assisting a further 13 – also saw the Red Devils open the scoring in an away game in the top flight for the first time since July 26, also against Leicester.

Comebacks have become a speciality and a necessity of late for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side thanks to an unwanted tendency to concede the first goal.

United's lead lasted just eight minutes, however, as Harvey Barnes thumped in a brilliant equaliser for Brendan Rodgers' team.

Fernandes played his part again, conceding possession in United's defensive third, with Barnes ensuring the visitors were punished. The winger has scored seven goals in 20 games in all competitions this season, equalling his tally from the 2019-20 campaign (seven in 42 appearances).

Fernandes made amends late on with a tidy finish from Edinson Cavani's through ball, making him the first Portuguese player since Ronaldo to score 10 Premier League goals in a season. However, United were pegged back shortly after as Jamie Vardy netted a deft finish of his own to share the points.

Rashford still has a way to go to match Rooney and Ronaldo's eventual goal tallies. Rooney scored 183 Premier League goals for United, with Ronaldo netting 84 before his world-record move to .

Earlier in the week, manager Solskjaer said he thought Rashford could go on to become a United legend.

Article continues below

"Marcus is talented enough and grounded enough and driven enough to be a legend at this club," he told reporters.

"I have to say his statistics already show his contribution. In and around the dressing room as well, he is a Man Utd boy through and through."