I-League: Ranjit Bajaj takes dig at Mohun Bagan, East Bengal officials

The Minerva Punjab co-owner took to social media, not impressed by how the Kolkata clubs were run...

While major gaps appear to surface between the syndicate of the six clubs taking their fight against the All Football Federation (AIFF), co-owner Ranjit Bajaj has taken to social media site Twitter, taking a jibe at and officials.



Minerva Punjab along with , and now remain the only active members of the association of protesting clubs against the AIFF. Earlier in the week, it was understood that Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have slowly started to withdraw their support after representatives from both clubs went missing from a meeting held in New Delhi.



The fans of the two greatest Indian clubs say something else& their officials as usual don’t ever listen to them & run the clubs like their personal property @Mohun_Bagan @eastbengalfc @minervapunjabfc /apparently the torchbearers of @IndianFootball are not part of this fight 😭 pic.twitter.com/vW5E1GPx3L — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) August 24, 2019

Mohun Bagan's Finance Secretary Debashis Dutta and Assistant General Secretary Srinjoy Bose along with Quess East Bengal chairman Ajit Isaac were seen involved in the deliberations leading up to the AIFF Executive Committee meeting in the first week of July. But, their participation has now gone cold.Ranjit Bajaj accused the said officials of lying to the fans and 'running the clubs like their personal property'.earlier reported that officials of both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have been seeking entry into the (ISL). It remains to be seen how officials of both clubs react to Ranjit Bajaj's statement, if at all.