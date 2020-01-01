Rangers to miss Aribo and Zungu in Old Firm derby – Gerrard

The Nigeria and South Africa internationals do not have medical clearance to travel to Celtic Park

manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed Joe Aribo and Bongani Zungu will miss the Old Firm derby against on Saturday.

Aribo is nearing match fitness as he continues his recovery from an ankle sprain that has kept him out of action since August 12 when he scored in their 3-0 win over St. Johnstone, while Zungu will have to wait for his Rangers debut as he continues his isolation at home - part of the coronavirus guidelines after travelling from last week.

“We are still assessing the internationals so we won't be able to give you an update on them until later,” Gerrard said ahead of his team’s trip to Celtic Park. "Aribo and Roofe are close but this game will be too soon for them. I think everyone else is pretty much fine."

More teams

The international has spent close to nine weeks on the sidelines and he has played three Premiership games this season with a goal to his name so far. Injury also denied him the chance to represent the Super Eagles during the international window, as they were defeated by and held by .

"Nothing's popped out or came up which is extreme where they could miss tomorrow's game," Gerrard added. "So we've near enough got a clean bill of health, besides Nikola Katic, which is fantastic."

Article continues below

star Zungu joined Gerrard’s men on a season-long loan from French club , and has been supplied with training equipment to keep him fit.

"Bongani Zungu is currently in quarantine so we sadly won't see him for another 10 days or so," Gerrard added. "We have sorted him with gym equipment so he can train from home."

Rangers and Celtic are yet to taste defeat in the Scottish top flight this season but the Gers sit at the top of the table with 26 points after 10 points while the Bhoys are a point behind the leaders with a game at hand.