Rangers vs Napoli Champions League clash rescheduled with no away fans following death of Queen Elizabeth II

UEFA has announced that Rangers’ Champions League clash with Napoli has been pushed back by 24 hours, with no away fans set to be in attendance.

WHAT HAPPENED? Changes to the European calendar are having to be made following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and though the game will take place, there will be no travelling supporters from Italy on August 14.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from UEFA said: “The UEFA Champions League tie between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli, originally to be played on Tuesday 13 September, has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00CET. This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Away fans will not be authorised at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers’ fans will not be authorised for the return legs in Naples.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rangers suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat to Dutch title holders Ajax in their first outing of the 2022-23 Champions League group stage.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Napoli also scored four goals in their Group A opener, as they stunned Premier League heavyweights Liverpool 4-1 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

WHAT NEXT FOR RANGERS? All football was shut down in Great Britain following the passing of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, meaning that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have not been in action since suffering their crushing defeat in Amsterdam.