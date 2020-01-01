Rangers' Aribo hopes Gerrard and McAllister can help him become 'a goalscoring midfielder'

The Nigeria midfielder is hoping to add more numbers to his tally this campaign as the Gers aim for league glory

midfielder believes the presence of Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister in Rangers' backroom could help him become a proven goalscorer from his position.

The 24-year-old helped Rangers to back-to-back victories in their first two matches in the Premiership this term and he is hoping to do more with his contribution in front of goal.

Ahead of the Gers' battle against St. Johnstone on Wednesday, the Super Eagles star disclosed how he's working to improve on his goalscoring abilities.

“That’s the one thing I’ve always wanted to be known as, a goalscoring midfielder,” Aribo was quoted as saying in Rangers matchday programme.

“I’ve sat down with the gaffer and we spoke about it, so I know that is one area I need to improve on.

“I think it’s a case of wanting to be in the right place at the right time and having the willingness and the desire to be there.

“It’s also about being calmer in front of goal as well, not slashing at shots and taking your time with them. Hopefully, that will help me get more goals.

“But I feel I have developed a lot and I’m learning day in day out in games and on the training field as well.

“When you look at the staff, you have the gaffer and Macca, two great players that have played in my position too. So I can just take little things off them every single day and, of course, you learn in matches.”

Rangers have played league matches against and St. Mirren so far this season without fans who have been barred from stadiums due to coronavirus restrictions.

Aribo explained that Steven Gerrard's side misses the atmosphere created by fans in the stadium, but they will continue to make them happy with their results.

“When you get the backing of the fans that gives you that extra 10 per cent, so sometimes I feel like we miss it because if we are not making noises on the pitch it just feels quiet,” he said.

“You don’t have the bounce and energy of the fans to get you going so it is a bit weird, but we just have to deal with what is going on right now.

“I just want to keep scoring goals and keep the fans happy, even if they are not in the stadium cheering.

“I know they’ll be at home smiling, so we need to put on a show and that’s all I really want to do, put on a show every single game and just do all I can do to help the team get the best performances and the best results that we can get.”