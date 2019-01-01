Ramsey out, Monreal doubtful for Arsenal's Europa League clash with Valencia

While it is not known if he has played his last match for the Gunners, the Welshman will certainly not be fit to face the Spanish outfit on Thursday

Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of 's clash with on Thursday, while Nacho Monreal is a doubt.

international Ramsey is still sidelined with the hamstring injury sustained in the quarter-final second-leg win over and although he could return to action before moving to at the end of the season, he remains unfit.

Monreal, meanwhile, has a calf problem and will face a late fitness test ahead of the semi-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

Denis Suarez is out with a groin injury, while Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are still recovering from long-term problems.

The Gunners host Marcelino's side before heading to Mestalla for the return leg on May 9.

Unai Emery's men knocked Napoli out in the quarterfinals 3-0 on aggregate, but they've suffered a dip in form domestically since that triumph.

Three consecutive Premier League defeats has left Arsenal on the verge of missing out on a place in the top four and thusly a spot in next season's .

However, winning the Europa League is an alternative way for the Gunners to gain entry to the competition, with a final berth against either or to look forward to if they can get past Valencia.

The Spanish outfit also head into the encounter off the back of successive losses in and Emery will be expected to oversee a comfortable home win this evening.

Arsenal will then turn their attention back to the Premier League, with set to arrive at the Emirates on Sunday.