Ramsey and Juventus mutually terminate former Arsenal midfielder's contract
Getty Images
Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus after the two sides mutually terminated his contract, the club announced.
Ramsey had been with Juve since 2019, but spent the second half of last season on loan with Rangers.
The midfielder made just five appearances for the Serie A giants last season and will now be on the hunt for a new club this summer.
More to come...
