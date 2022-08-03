Ramsdale takes Leno's Arsenal shirt number immediately after transfer announcement

The goalkeeper has been given the No.1 kit with the Gunners

Aaron Ramsdale has been given the No.1 shirt at Arsenal immediately following the departure of Bernd Leno. The announcement was made less than a day after Fulham confirmed they had signed Leno on a three-year deal.

Ramsdale made 37 appearances last season as he firmly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for Mikel Arteta, a development that led Leno to seek a new opportunity elsewhere.

The job is now all Ramsdale's despite the summer arrival of Matt Turner from MLS.

How did Arsenal announce the number change?