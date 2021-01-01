Ramapele strike inspires Mulaudzi, Dabda and Cisse's Dinamo-BSUPC to Super Cup win

The South African starred to help her Belarusian side to a domestic crown in a curtainraiser

Lebogang Ramalepe was on target for Dinamo-BSUPC as Rhoda Mulaudzi, Nagede Cisse and Claudia Dabda starred in their side's 4-0 victory over nine-player Minsk on Monday evening.

Ramalepe and Rhoda Mulaudzi had scored for Dinamo-BSUPC in a 6-0 win over Dnepr Mogilev to win the Belarusian Cup last month, continuing from where they left off last season, when they won a domestic double.

Dinamo made a fine start to the encounter but failed to find a breakthrough before the half-time break, even though Minsk were reduced to 10 players after Viktoria Marchik's 34th-minute red card.

After the recess, Ramalepe intercepted a loose ball before firing from the edge of the box to break the deadlock in the 64th minute before Darya Stezhko doubled the lead one minute later.

Minsk were further reduced to nine players when Natalia Asmykovich was sent off in the 75th minute as Anastasia Linnik extended Dinamo to a three-goal lead a minute later.

Four minutes from full-time, Stezhko bagged her second of the match and the fourth to wrap the big triumph at the Minsk Stadium.

South Africa's Ramalepe was in action for the duration, along with Ivorian Cisse, while Mulaudzi featured in the final six minutes and Cameroon's Dabda saw 84 minutes of the contest for Dinamo.

The result saw Dinamo emerge champions of the Belarusian Women's Super Cup, extending their dominance over Minsk.

Following a curtain-raiser win, Dinamo will look to enjoy a brilliant second top-flight campaign when they begin their Belarusian title defence against Bobruichanka on March 20.

On the other hand, Minsk will seek to reclaim the crown when they lunch their 2021 season against Zorka-BDU on the same day.