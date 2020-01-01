Rahim Ayew campaigns for Ghana captaincy for Crystal Palace striker Jordan

The midfielder is backing his brother to soon take over the Black Stars captaincy

international Rahim Ayew believes younger brother Jordan deserves to be named as the Black Stars' deputy skipper and the team's next captain.

The forward is one of the longest-serving players in the national team, having made his debut in a 2012 (Afcon) qualifier against Swaziland in 2010.

attacker Andre, the third of the Ayew siblings, is the current captain of the Black Stars, having assumed duty in May last year ahead of the 2019 Afcon in , while Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah currently enjoys the privilege as deputy skipper.

“What I know personally, apart from Dede [Andre Ayew] and Jonathan Mensah, I think Jordan should be the next captain because he has been there for long, but the coach has the power to decide," Rahim told Adom TV.

“However, I feel he deserves to be the assistant captain for now because he has the character and he is a leader as well."

Jordan has made over 60 appearances for the Black Stars, including outings at all but one Afcon tournament since 2012.

He also featured at the 2014 World Cup in where Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage.

“He [Jordan] has been in the Black Stars for a very long time. I made my debut in 2009 and I have not been able to play again," Rahim explained further to Asempa FM after his comments generated controversy.

“I said when Jonathan and the likes are not around, Jordan must be made the next captain.

“Jordan has the qualities of a leader. He is a guy of few words but he has everything as a leader.

“Jordan is a different player compared to Andre Ayew but within the family, we don’t do comparisons.

“I stand by what I said. Jordan deserves to be the next Black Stars captain. He has proven it and moving forward, that must be the way to go."

On Wednesday, Jordan scooped a treble of honours at Crystal Palace's end of season awards on the back of a brilliant 2019-20 term.

The 28-year-old, who was adjudged Crystal Palace Player of the Season, Crystal Palace Players' Player of the Season and the scorer of the most outstanding goal, finished the campaign as the club's top scorer with nine goals.