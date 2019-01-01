Rabiot wants to make history by emulating Zidane, Trezeguet & Platini at Juventus

The former PSG midfielder will compete with France international team-mate Blaise Matuitdi for a starting spot and is plotting a big impact in Turin

Adrien Rabiot wants to follow in the footsteps of a number of French legends and make his own mark at after joining the champions on a free transfer.

Juve announced Rabiot's arrival on Monday following the expiration of his contract.

The 24-year-old is the latest in a long line of French players to have represented the Italian giants, following in the footsteps of Michel Platini, Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane, David Trezeguet, Lilian Thuram and Paul Pogba.

And Rabiot is out to create his own history in the famous Bianconeri strip, telling a news conference on Tuesday: "Juventus has a great history of many great French players and I hope to leave my mark too.

"Juventus is a great and very prestigious club with a great history. From what I have seen, they are a step [closer] from being at the top in respect to PSG."

Rabiot was linked with a number of other clubs after it had become clear he would leave PSG, with the likes of , , and also being touted as possible destinations.

But the former loanee, who will wear the No.25 shirt from next season, is pleased with his decision to join Juventus and is ready to potentially battle compatriot Blaise Matuidi for a starting spot in midfield.

"Everything was finalised a little while ago, we found an agreement in a bit of a rush," he said.

"Juventus contacted me in the past and the right moment arrived to come here. After seven years in Paris, I am ready to play in Serie A and I will do so with the same determination that I have always had.

Article continues below

"I haven't had the opportunity to talk to [head coach Maurizio] Sarri yet, but everyone from Juve has left a great impression on me."

He added: "My preferred position on the field is in the left-midfield spot, but I can also play in a two-man midfield. I am at the disposal of the coach.

"There is a lot of competition here, even with Blaise Matuidi, but it doesn't change anything regarding my relationship with him. It's normal."