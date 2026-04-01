Quinten Timber makes a candid assessment of Feyenoord’s standard

Quinten Timber has settled in quickly at Olympique Marseille following his departure from Feyenoord. The midfielder says he feels better than ever and has no doubts about his chances of making the World Cup squad, as he makes clear in an interview with the Algemeen Dagblad.

“It’s a huge step up,” says Timber of his move to France. “People often say that French football is such a physically strong league, but the quality of the football is also really good.”

The Netherlands international notices the difference in quality every day. “Just looking at training sessions, seeing how Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finish in front of goal. That’s quality, and as a teammate, you want to be part of that.”

Timber feels he has developed since his arrival in Marseille. "Absolutely. I’ve played every game since joining Olympique. I learnt so much just from the match against Paris Saint-Germain."

"In France, they’re businesslike. In the Netherlands, we can be naive at times – often, in fact." According to Timber, the pace and pressure are significantly higher. "You have less time on the ball; otherwise, there’s someone right on your back."

With the World Cup approaching, the midfielder is clear about his ambitions. “Not at all, in fact. I’m convinced I’ll be going to the World Cup this summer.” He’s confident in his place in the Oranje squad. “The national coach knows what he’s getting with me.”

Finally, Timber is looking ahead and leaving his departure from Feyenoord behind him. “I don’t watch the Eredivisie much anymore, to be honest.”