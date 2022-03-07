Mexico stadium violence: Queretaro-Atlas horror is a reflection of everyday life in Mexico

In Mexican society, violent episodes have become depressingly common.

In the first 10 days of 2022 alone, according to federal government figures, 648 homicides were reported. Pure hatred is the motivation behind such senseless crimes and that is reflected in football.

The horrifying scenes that were beamed across the world from Saturday's Liga MX clash between Queretaro and Atlas, when a riot among fans left dozens injured and reports of several deaths - although local authorities have not confirmed any fatalities - is simply a mirror of what happens every day in Mexico and, unfortunately, is now accepted as an everyday occurrence in society.

On March 5, 2022, football was tainted by events away from the field.

In the Estadio Corregidora so-called 'supporters' of Queretaro and Atlas were responsible for one of the darkest, most hostile and chilling moments in the history of the Mexican game.

Ultras from both teams faced off in the former's home ground, among terrified families who just wanted to enjoy a Saturday afternoon watching the game.

In the build-up to the game, the Liga MX had decided, in the wake of the war between Russia and Ukraine, to name this tournament 'Shout for Peace 2022'. But in the Corregidora peace was conspicuous by its absence.

Dozens of individuals were seen completely out of control, out of their minds, only looking for a rival in a different shirt to hunt down and attack. Their only 'crime' was not following the same club.

As well as the brutal beatings, denigrating and humiliating the opposing fans was a key objective.

Images and videos which circulated on social media showed how multiple victims were stripped of their clothing while they lay on the floor, the aggressors seeking not just to harm them physically but also leave them naked and debased, powerless.

"The victims were already motionless and they just kept hitting them. One man who had already died was struck in the head with an ice pick and then his clothes were removed," lamented 16-year-old Atlas fan Frank Ceballos, who has made clear that he will never return to a football stadium.

How does one explain to a child that they must take off their team's shirt in the fear that a group of thugs might attack them? Dozens of infants were forced to cower in the arms of their parents, who tied to find a safe place in the stands and seek refuge from the rioters.

A task easier said than done, given that anarchy had already taken over the Corregidora and the few security officials present could not do anything to stand up to the horde.

In the vacuum created by the absence of authority, the fans were in control. In the midst of the conflict some even took the opportunity to pick up a 'souvenir' of the day.

One knife-wielding individual cut the net off one of the goals to take it home with him. While the police even confiscated coins from the away fans, the home crowd brandished sharp objects while they supposedly cheered on their side.

Today, sport is of secondary importance, the Liga MX for now halted, although organisers plan to resume regular action by next weekend. We must show solidarity with the victims of this horrifying assault and those who even if they escaped injury will have to live with the memory for years to come.

If the Liga MX and its teams cannot guarantee the safety and wellbeing of fans, how can the ball keep rolling? Until something is done one unacceptable concern will remain in every supporter's mind: will I make it home once the 90 minutes is up?

Violence has always lurked in Mexican football and, unless swift, effective action is taken, this will sadly not be the last such episode the local game will suffer. It is time for the authorities to take the reins of the sport and stop these psychopaths from controlling the Liga MX before it is too late to remove them.