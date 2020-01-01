QPR wonderkid Eberechi Eze in ‘no rush’ to make Super Eagles commitment

The 21-year-old is eligible to represent the West Africans and the European country but has revealed he will take his time to make a decision

Queens Park star Eberechi Eze has revealed he is not in a hurry to make his international commitment.

The midfielder currently plays for the youth team but he is still eligible to represent the Super Eagles as he is yet to feature for the Three Lions.

Football Federation (NFF) has reached out to the 21-year-old on switching his allegiance and he trained with the national team last year.

Eze has, however, stated he is fully focused on continuing his development with and will not rush to make a decision on his international future.

"I don't want to make a rushed decision, as much as it would be a privilege to play for either. It would be a great honour," Eze said on The Beautiful Game podcast.

"I spoke to them. But again, I am just enjoying my football right now and I don't want any added pressure on my mindset.

"I don't want to focus on the wrong things. I want to focus on what has got me to this position, continue doing it and wherever it takes me, it takes me."

Eze has been with QPR since 2016 after joining from but this season has been a breakthrough campaign for him.

The midfielder has been delivering eye-catching displays before the outbreak of the coronavirus, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 37 league games.

The 21-year-old has forged a productive partnership with another Anglo-Nigerian Bright Osayi-Samuel, combining well to help QPR record success this term.

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium outfit is currently 13th in the Championship table after gathering 50 points from 37 games.

Eze’s scintillating form has generated interest from Premier League clubs including Hotspur and .

Should he decide in future to play for Nigeria, he will join the likes of Alex Iwobi, Shola Ameobi, Ola Aina, Wiliam Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun who switched their allegiances to the West Africans.