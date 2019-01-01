Pulisic expecting good fit at Chelsea as £58m deal allows him to fulfil Premier League dream

The USA international will link up with the Blues over the summer, with a big-money transfer seeing him join a division he has always admired

Christian Pulisic considers Chelsea to be the best Premier League fit for his “style”, with a £58 million ($74m) deal taking him to Stamford Bridge.

The United States international is set to link up with the Blues over the summer, with the 2018-19 campaign to be seen out at Bundesliga title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund.

At just 20 years of age, big things are expected of the talented playmaker in England.

He is looking forward to embracing those challenges and expects to have no problem adapting his game to meet the demands of Maurizio Sarri.

Pulisic told reporters: “I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and I'm looking forward to it.

“As I said in my social media statement, I'm one hundred per cent committed for the rest of the season and I would like to have a happy ending with Dortmund.”

He added on his decision to head for west London: “I always liked the way Chelsea played and still play football today, and I think that style suits me very well.”

Pressed on reports of rival interest from Liverpool, he added: “I do not want to talk about that, I'm happy to have made my decision to join Chelsea.

“My head is now a bit freer, I hope that people understand my decision and also know that I will give everything here until the end and want to help our season be a great one.”

Pulisic previously spent a year living in England at the age of seven, during which time he turned out for Brackley Town.

He is now heading back to Britain, but admits he will be eternally grateful for the opportunities he has been given in Germany with Dortmund.

Having made well over 100 appearances for the club, Pulisic said: “Without BVB I would never have had the opportunity to fulfil my dream in England.

“It was the perfect start to my career. When I was quite young I had no idea if it was the right decision or not, but now I know it was and therefore I'm grateful for everything - the fans, the city, the club, I'll 100 per cent miss it all.”