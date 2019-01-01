Pulisic earns first Premier League start since August as he gets Chelsea chance against Burnley

The USMNT star replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi in the starting XI for the trip to Turf Moor as the Blues look to move level on points with Leicester City

Christian Pulisic starts for against on Saturday evening, the first time he's been selected in Frank Lampard's starting XI in the Premier League since August.

The American has hardly featured for the Blues since making a big-money move from in the summer, with the manager preferring to put his faith in the club's academy prospects.

He has appeared six times in the league but only three of them have come from the start, with the last being the 3-2 victory over on August 31.

Chelsea are looking for the win that would take them level on points with third-place and mark their fourth consecutive league victory having already beaten , and Newcastle in recent weeks.

Former Blues player Pat Nevin believes that, despite a slow start, Pulisic's potential is starting to be unlocked, with the star having made a telling contribution in claiming an assist in the 1-0 win over last time out.

The former winger told the club’s official website: "Christian Pulisic is now showing the signs of the player he will become for Chelsea.

"Unless you are a Blues obsessive, before the last two substitute game-changing appearances against Newcastle and Ajax, you might not have known that the American had produced some superb moments previously.

"You might not have known that the skill, vision and pace attributes of his game are already in place. It seems obvious now though that it all just had to be fitted together within the structure of the team.

"After his last two appearances, many Chelsea fans will agree it doesn’t seem to be too far off."

Elsewhere in the Blues starting XI, Tammy Abraham continues to be selected in attack, with Michy Batshuayi again left on the bench despite scoring the winning goal against Ajax in Amsterdam.

duo Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount also start although Callum Hudson-Odoi drops to the bench after an ineffective performance against the Dutch champions.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Subs: Taylor, Brady, Hart, Lennon, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.

Article continues below

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Guehi, James, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Batshuayi.