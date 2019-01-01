PSG vs Rennes: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Les Parisiens are chasing a record seventh-successive Trophee des Champions as they seek to lay down a summer marker ahead of Ligue 1

will do battle with in ’s curtain-raiser for the season, the Trophee des Champions, which takes place in Shenzhen.

Neymar is back training with the French champions after a summer in which he has reportedly tried to engineer a move away from the club, which is unbeaten in four summer friendlies if a penalty shootout loss to is discounted.

Rennes, meanwhile, come into this match aiming to replicate the success they had over PSG in the Coupe de France final, when they claimed a 6-5 victory in a shootout after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Areola, Trapp, Innocent, Bulka Defenders Meunier, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Bernat, Nsoki, Mbe Soh, Zagre, Bakker, Kouassi, Hemans, Yapi, Dagba, Diallo Midfielders Sarabia, Verratti, Herrera, Aouchiche, Toufiqui Forwards Mbappe, Jese, Guclu, Cavani

Neymar is suspended and will not be able to feature, despite returning to training. As such, Kylian Mbappe, who was sent off when the sides last met, will take up the mantle as star man.

Julian Draxler is also banned, while Presnel Kimpembe, who scored an own goal in the Coupe de France final, is recovering after injury.

With PSG’s South Americans – with the exception of Edinson Cavani – and Eric Choupo-Moting all returning back tardily after summer international commitments, Thomas Tuchel has little room for choice. Some hints have been dropped that Marquinhos may have a role to play, though.

Marco Verratti should be fit after thigh pain.

Possible PSG starting XI: Areola; Meunier, Kehrer, Diallo, Kurzawa; Sarabia, Herrera, Verratti, Bernat; Mbappe, Cavani

Position Rennes squad Goalkeepers Koubek, Salin Defenders Boey, Soppy, Gelin, Da Silva, Nyamsi, Morel Midfielders Johansson, Lea-Siliki, Camavinga, Gboho, Bourigeaud, Trouillet, Grenier, Da Cunha, Maouassa Forwards Tait, Hunou, Del Castillo

Rennes’ main issue is players returning late from the . As such, they are without key men Ismaila Sarr, Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and Ramy Bensebaini. Madagascar international Jeremy Morel is with the squad, however, after he arrived from on a free transfer this summer.

In terms of injuries, the Bretons are without Jordan Tell and Jordy Siebatcheu, leaving them without a recognised centre forward.

Possible Rennes starting XI: Koubek; Boey, Gelin, Da Silva, Maouassa; Grenier, Camavinga; Bourigeaud, Tait, Lea-Siliki; Hunou

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain go chasing a record seventh successive Trophee des Champions, having lifted the season-opening silverware every year since 2013.

This particular event in Shenzhen, though, promises to be a rather low-key affair due to the volume of players unavailable having recently returned from international duty over the summer. PSG are deprived of their South American contingent, while the Africans that make up the bulk of Rennes’ star players will not be present.

PSG have been in the Far East acclimatising for over a week and have taken the opportunity to play a couple of friendly matches. First, they drew 1-1 with Inter then on Tuesday they swept past Sydney FC 3-0 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Metehan Guclu.

For Mbappe, such pre-season trips are more than what about what happens on the field.

“Living together is important,” he told the club’s official website. “We’re all team-mates and we’re going to spend a long season together. It’s one of the targets to integrate the new players so they can feel at home and give the best of themselves for the team. It’s beneficial to everyone.

“It’s very important but I don’t think there’s been a problem with the new players. The whole squad appreciates them. It’s a good start.”

Abdou Diallo, Pablo Sarabia and Ander Herrera are all in line to feature for PSG in a competitive environment for the first time at the weekend against opponents who denied their side the Coupe de France trophy in April.

For Rennes, who have just travelled to for this match, it is an unusual experience, both in terms of the stage and the setting.

Never before have the Breton team challenged for the Trophee des Champions in its current guise, having gone without silverware since 1983, while the experience of playing in an exotic location is one alien to many of the players.

“It’s a little stuffy, it’s hot and it’s wet, but we’ll get used to it,” captain Damien de Silva said.

Julien Stephan’s side showed on several occasions last term just how dangerous they can be, scoring a 3-1 win at home over , for example, but they will have to be on their mettle immediately this season if they are to halt PSG’s record-breaking Trophee des Champions run.