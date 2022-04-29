PSG vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for Women's Champions League semi-final

Lyon will look to confirm their place in the UEFA Women's Champions League final for the 10th time in their history when they take on Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30.

The OL are the most successful club in the history of the competition with seven titles in their trophy cabinet and they take a slender lead into the second leg of their semi-final tie against PSG, having won 3-2 last week - a contrast to the one-sided 5-1 victory posted by Barcelona against Wolfsburg in the other semi-final.

So how can you watch PSG against Lyon on TV and what time does the game kick off? GOAL brings you all you need to know.

PSG vs Lyon TV channel & live stream

In the UK and the U.S., the second leg of PSG vs Lyon can be watched live and exclusively on DAZN.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to watch the game with French commentary, stream here.

PSG vs Lyon date & kick-off time

Date Fixture Competition Kick-off time April 30, 2022 PSG vs Lyon Women's Champions League 8pm BST / 3pm ET

The Women's Champions League semi-final second leg between PSG and Lyon will take place on Saturday April 30, 2022.

The game, which will be played at Parc des Princes, will kick off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

PSG vs Lyon head-to-head & last five matches

Lyon boast the upper hand on PSG when it comes to their head-to-head record.

The OL have won 13 of their 20 encounters, with PSG claiming victory just four times.

In their last five matches, Lyon have won three, with PSG winning one.

Goals have been guaranteed in their recent encounters, with a total of 15 strikes notched in their last three competitive games.