PSG star Neymar posts special tribute to health workers risking their lives amid coronavirus pandemic

The Brazil superstar uploaded a video onto his social media accounts of him thanking health professionals for their continued efforts

talisman Neymar has thanked health workers for their efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus.

Most of the world's population, including high-profile footballers such as international Neymar, are being encouraged to remain at home to limit the impact of the global pandemic.

Yet doctors and nurses remain on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Earlier this week residents in and , who are in lockdown, showed their appreciation for health personnel by applauding in unison in events coordinated on social media.

Neymar has followed suit with a video of him clapping uploaded onto his social media accounts.

His caption read: "A big round of applause to all health professionals.

Uma salva de palmas a todos os profissionais da saúde obrigado por arriscar suas vidas #ficaemcasa #StayHome pic.twitter.com/FQe8FSwy0i — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 20, 2020

"Thank you for risking your lives #StayHome"

There have been over 246,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and over 10,000 people have died.

The pandemic has seen the 2019-20 season called to a halt across Europe's major football leagues, with it not yet known for certain when or if remaining fixtures will be completed.

The Premier League, , and have all shut up shop until April at the earliest, and international football has also been adversely affected.

UEFA announced on Tuesday that this summer's European Championships were to be pushed back until 2021, with CONMEBOL following suit by postponing the Copa America.

Neymar's last appearance for PSG came in a round of 16 second-leg triumph over , which was played behind closed doors at Parc des Princes on March 11.

All European competitions have since been put on hiatus, with European Cup and final dates re-arranged for the end of June.