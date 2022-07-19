Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be wearing this on the road this season

Paris Saint-Germain have released their new away kit for 2022-23, with the Ligue 1 champions paying tribute to their iconic Parc des Princes stadium in the latest Jordan collaboration – as the club’s home ground celebrates its 50th anniversary. Having been opened back in 1972, a grey offering from PSG is intended to offer a nod towards a famous venue.

Performance, training and lifestyle ranges have also been unveiled by the French heavyweights, with the Air Jordan 5 Low PSG shoe having first been introduced to the world earlier this month by NBA superstar Zion Williamson.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be wearing the new change kit on their travels this season, which will allow PSG to feel close to home even when heading out on the road.

They have said of the Jordan design: “Predominantly grey with black, brown and brownish-grey variations, the pieces pay tribute to the legendary Parc des Princes stadium, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and in which PSG has played 1,147 matches to date.”

PSG 2022-23 away kit price and how to buy

The Paris Saint-Germain away jersey and an assortment of lifestyle items are available now for early access through the official PSG store and Nike store.

Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 stadium away shirt

PSG

Get the men's shirt from the official PSG store for £74.95 ($90.00)

Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 match away shirt

Get the men's shirt from the official PSG store for £114.95 ($140.00)

The rest of the collection can be pre-ordered through the PSG store and will be released in shops – along with the Air Jordan 5 Low PSG shoe – on July 26.