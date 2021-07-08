PSG confirm Ramos signing on two-year contract
Paris Saint-Germain have announced that Sergio Ramos has joined them on a two-year contract, with the former Real Madrid defender preparing to take on a new adventure in France.
The Spanish centre-half has told the club's official website: "I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain.
"This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget.
Editors' Picks
- Ignore the Kane penalty controversy: Southgate's England deserve their shot at Euro 2020 glory
- 'If Haaland came through at Barcelona he would struggle' - Why can't Spain find a goalscorer?
- From Golden Boy to outcast: Why Arsenal sold Guendouzi for just £10m
- UAE Arabian Gulf League: Al-Jazira claim top spot after thrashing Sharjah FC 3-0
"I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players.
"Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era. We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us.
"Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional.
"His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club.
"I am proud to see him in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him."
More to follow...