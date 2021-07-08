PSG confirm Ramos signing on two-year contract

The World Cup-winning defender is now committed to the Ligue 1 giants through to 2023 after leaving Real Madrid as a free agent

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that Sergio Ramos has joined them on a two-year contract, with the former Real Madrid defender preparing to take on a new adventure in France.

The Spanish centre-half has told the club's official website: "I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain.

"This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget.

"I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era. We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us.

"Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional.

"His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club.

"I am proud to see him in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him."

