PSG confirm injured Neymar out of both legs of Manchester United Champions League tie

Paris Saint Germain have confirmed that Neymar will miss both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United through injury.

The Brazilian sustained a metatarsal injury in his right foot during PSG's clash against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 16 match on 23 January and he received a thorough examination at the club's training ground on Tuesday.

Following the review from renowned medical experts, Neymar has been ruled out of action for ten weeks, which will see him miss a crucial run of fixtures for the French champions.

The mercurial winger will play no part in PSG's trip to Old Trafford on February 12, nor will he be available to play in the return leg at Parc Des Princes on March 3.

This latest news will come as a huge blow to supporters and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, given the fact that Neymar has had such a huge influence on their 2018-19 campaign so far.

The 26-year-old has scored 19 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, helping PSG storm clear at the top of Ligue 1.

