‘Proud to be a Super Eagle’ – Genk’s Dessers revels in Nigeria debut

Following his international bow against the Carthage Eagles, the 25-year-old has expressed his delight representing the three-time African champions

Cyriel Dessers was ecstatic to get his first international debut for in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against .

Born in to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, the 25-year-old pledged his allegiance to the Super Eagles.

He was an unused substitute against , notwithstanding, he made his bow against the Carthage Eagles after replacing captain Ahmed Musa with 18 minutes left to play at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

Proud and honoured to represent a big football nation like Nigeria.

Proud to be a Super Eagle 🇳🇬🦅 #SoarSuperEagles #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/13pRinwnOA — Cyriel Dessers (@CyrielDessers) October 14, 2020

“Proud and honoured to represent a big football nation like Nigeria. Proud to be a Super Eagle,” he tweeted.

While at Heracles Almelo, Dessers had expressed his wish to represent the 2013 African champions after meeting with officials of the Nigeria Football Federation.

"There's been communication but I've got to keep playing as well as I can for Heracles, and hopefully that will happen soon," he told BBC Sport.

"I know it's a strong ambition of mine, but sometimes you need to stay focused and not get distracted as a professional footballer.

"Everyone in the family is hoping - and to be involved with Nigeria would be incredibly amazing for my career, but I've got to keep proving myself first.

"To get a chance to stand at the door is a step forward. You start every day hoping for success at club level. If you keep working hard, hopefully, you make some life goals come true."

He was invited for the first time earlier this year by coach Gernot Rohr for qualification with Sierra Leone – an encounter that could not take place owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 which crippled football-related activities across the globe.

"It hurt me because I thought it was going to be one of the best moments of my life - or at least my career - and that it didn't go through was really painful," Dessers told BBC Sport.

“I know it's a young team, a lot of players playing in Europe, so I think that the adaptation would be fine and I hope when I come into the team they accept me.

"I am looking forward to seeing Victor Osimhen, I like to watch a lot of football and watch the strikers and I think he is a great striker, and I hope I can help him and support him."

After impressing in the Eredivisie, where he scored 18 goals and provided six assists to emerge as joint-topscorer in the Dutch elite division, Dessers penned a four-year deal with Belgian top-flight side .

At the Luminus Arena this season, he has scored two goals in six league appearances for Jess Thorup's men.