The president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Abdoulaye Fall, has called for a measured approach to facilitate the resolution of the case involving 18 Senegalese fans detained in Morocco.

The Moroccan courts have handed down prison sentences ranging from three months to a full year to the 18 supporters for misconduct and rioting during the Africa Cup of Nations final.

“We must take a step back to find solutions to this situation,” Fall said in an interview with the Senegalese news agency.

He added, “It is a painful situation that affects everyone. I believe that sporting disputes should be resolved within sporting bodies.”

Falle emphasised, “I am against taking sporting disputes to court; this sets a dangerous precedent.”

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