Premier League to resume on June 17 with Man City vs Arsenal one of the first fixtures - report

Following Thursday's meeting regarding 'Project Restart' relating to England's top flight, a date has reportedly now been agreed to get back underway

The Premier League season will resume on June 17, with 's meeting with one of the first matches to be played, the Telegraph is reporting.

's home clash with is another that will mark the return of the English top flight, the report claims, with both those particular matches the two 'games in hand' that were left unplayed prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting football.

The agreement comes after Premier League clubs met on Thursday to continue discussions over 'Project Restart, as 's top flight looks to get back underway after what is now alomst three months since the last game was played.

The Premier League are reportedly hoping to have the 2019-20 campaign wrapped up by August 2, with the final then scheduled to take place a week later on the weekend of August 8-9.

The decision was made to temporarily suspend the season back on March 13 after both Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for Covid-19.

There was initial hope that the Premier League would be able to get back underway in April, although the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, and the uncertainties over the safety and welfare of players, staff and fans, led to an indefinite delay.

England's top-flight league has since been formulating a plan to resume the 2019-20 season - where all but four teams have nine matches left to play - with 'Project Restart' seeing various meetings and discussions taking place over how best to safely reintroduce the Premier League.

The most recent developments have seen three rounds of coronavirus testing completed, with the latest results, for tests conducted between May 25 and May 26, seeing four positive Covid-19 cases reported.

Players have also been given the green light to resume contact training as the Premier League gets ready to welcome back football in England, with there still no formal announcement having been made.

