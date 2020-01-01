Premier League fixtures 2020-21: Opening weekend, derbies & key dates in the English top-flight
The 2020-21 Premier League season will get underway on September 12, with reigning champions Liverpool opening the defence of their title at home to newly-promoted Leeds.
Elsewhere in the first round of fixtures, Arsenal take in a London derby date at Fulham and Chelsea travel to Brighton.
Jose Mourinho and Tottenham kick off on home soil against Everton, Leicester go to Midlands rivals West Brom, Sheffield United welcome Wolves to Bramall Lane, West Ham play host to Newcastle and Crystal Palace entertain Southampton.
Manchester rivals United and City, who had been due to open against Burnley and Aston Villa respectively, will see their games postponed on the back of their runs through to the latter stages of the Europa League and Champions League.
The games will come thick and fast from that point in the new campaign, with divisions around the world still playing catch-up on the back of coronavirus-enforced disruption in 2019-20.
