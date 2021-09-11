'Ronaldo Returns' - Which Premier League club has Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most goals against?

The Portuguese superstar is back in the Premier League after a gap of 12 years...

It's homecoming for Cristiano Ronaldo who returns to the Premier League and Manchester United after a gap of 12 years. The Portuguese star, who re-joined the Red Devils during the summer transfer window, is all set to make his second debut for the Premier League giants against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The last time, Ronaldo played in the Premier League was in the 2008/09 season, where he scored 18 goals in 33 matches as Manchester United won the league title. The season before, he had scored a record 31 goals in 34 matches winning the Golden Boot award.

In his first spell for the Red Devils, the Portuguese scored 118 goals in 292 games which includes 84 Premier League goals in 196 matches. Despite spending just six seasons at the club and the Premier League, the Portuguese talisman has set numerous records that stand to date.

Among the Premier League clubs who are playing in the ongoing 2021/22 season, Ronaldo has scored the most number of goals against Tottenham Hotspur, 10 in 18 appearances, followed by Aston Villa against whom the talismanic attacker scored nine goals in 14 matches.

Newcastle United, against whom, Ronaldo is set to make his second debut for Manchester United, has scored six goals in 11 appearances which includes his first and only hat-trick in the Premier League which came in 2008.

Let us find against which Premier League clubs have Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most number of goals.

Which Premier League clubs have Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most goals?

Club Goals Tottenham Hotspur 10 Aston Villa 9 Fulham 7 Newcastle United 6 Arsenal 6 Bolton Wanderers 6 West Ham United 5 Everton 5 Manchester City 5 Wigan Athletic 5 Portsmouth 5 Reading 4 Liverpool 3 West Bromwich Albion 3 Stoke City 2 Hull City 2 Blackburn Rovers 2 Birmingham City 2

*Only teams against whom Ronaldo has scored more than 1 goal

