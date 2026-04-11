Premier League: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream?

The Premier League is the kind of competition that grabs your attention fast—even if you planned only a quick glance. Despite clear broadcasting regulations, a quick overview helps: Who’s showing the matches live on TV? Where can you find the multi-match conference feed? And how do you access a reliable live stream? SPOX has rounded up the key information for you.

Premier League broadcast info at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV or via livestream?

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Premier League on TV and via livestream: Sky and WOW are the main providers

Unlike the Bundesliga, every Premier League fixture is exclusively broadcast on Sky in Germany. Subscribe to Sky and you can watch each match live—either as a single game or in the conference—on TV or via the Sky Go stream. Prefer a flexible option? WOW also streams every match without a long-term contract.

Sign up now to watch the Premier League, DFB-Pokal and more from €24.99 per month.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also broadcast the Carabao Cup. So for EPL and League Cup coverage, you’re in the right place—making things simpler and more relaxed.

For all broadcast details, bookmark SPOX’s live ticker.

Alternatively, visit our site for live tickers covering selected top fixtures.

Multi-match or single-match: how a typical Premier League matchday works

Depending on kick-off times, you have two clear options: watch a single game in full focus, or switch to the multi-match feed when your team is idle and several grounds are alive simultaneously. On busy Saturdays or Wednesdays, the multi-match feed is usually the quickest way to stay on top of events—and if a game explodes into drama, you can hop over instantly.

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Premier League: A brief overview of the competition