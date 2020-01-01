Preetz happy Boateng brothers are interested in returning to Hertha Berlin

The two brothers of Ghanaian descent started out their careers with the German capital club

Director of , Michael Preetz, is thrilled Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng still have interest in returning to the club in future.

Both players began their careers as youths with the German capital outfit, Kevin-Prince in 2004 and Jerome in 2006.

They have gone on to feature for some of Europe's top clubs including , , , , and Hotspur.

“It's nice to hear that the two still have such a close connection to Berlin and Hertha BSC," Preetz told Bild.

"These are boys from Berlin and both have achieved a great deal in their careers and have seen the world. It is totally understandable that I will be drawn back home to this great city at some point and I am very happy."

Kevin-Prince and Jerome are half-brothers, born to the same father who hails for .

The former opted to play for Ghana, representing the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup, while the latter played for and won the 2014 World Cup in .

The two brothers made history at the 2010 edition in when Germany met Ghana in a group phase fixture, becoming the first brothers in the mundial's history to play for opposing teams.