Praful Patel - AIFF to start Indian Arrows women’s team

Patel assured that the AIFF will continue to host camps for the U17 girls and do everything possible to continue the development process...

will no more be just restricted to men's football any more as the All Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel announced that an Arrows team will participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL).

The AIFF organised a virtual interaction session on Tuesday where the members of the U17 World Cup team interacted with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and Patel.

The Indian FA had first started the Arrows project back in 2010 before being disbanded in 2013. Following the success of the men's Under-17 World Cup which was held in India, the AIFF decided to keep the squad together to further hone the skills of the players and provide them with game-time.

More teams

The Under-17 Women's World Cup which was to be held in India this year has been cancelled, however, the next edition in 2022 will be hosted in India. Some of the girls from the current Under-17 World Cup batch would still be eligible while the others will continue to develop their skills under the Arrows project.

“The All India Football Federation had formed a developmental side Indian Arrows for the boys which take part in the . So for the current set of girls who were a part of the U17 World Cup squad, we will form a women’s team of the Indian Arrows who will participate in the Indian Women’s League (IWL). This will help in the progress of the girls’ careers,” said the AIFF president.

Had a good and fruitful virtual interaction with the U-17 Women’s Football Team along with Union Sports Minister @KirenRijiju ji today. We discussed the roadmap to expedite the growth of women’s football in the country.@IndianFootball @RijijuOffice @IndiaSports @FIFAcom #U17WFT pic.twitter.com/v9Twrc398W — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) December 1, 2020

Patel further stated that the AIFF will continue to conduct camps in India for the women’s team and will assure that the girls will continue to get international exposure which will help them improve further.

“AIFF, along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), will continue to host long term domestic camps interspersed with regular participation in competition with top international teams. This team will continue to progress and we will make sure they regularly compete in international matches and friendlies so that they can grow further,' said Patel.