Post-coronavirus Malaysian fixtures no more congested than previous seasons, says Brendan Gan

The 2020 Malaysian league is set to be resumed on August 26, it was announced last week.

midfielder Brendan Gan is generally okay with the post-Covid 19 Malaysian domestic football fixtures announced last week, he said in an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Last week, it was announced that the suspended 2020 season will finally be resumed on August 26, with only the seven remaining fixtures of the 2020 and Premier League 'first half' set to be played out. While the has been cancelled, the will still be contested after the league is concluded, albeit in a knockout format.

"The August 26 resumption date is not too far off from [the initially-planned date of] September 1, and I think that the five days is acceptable and will not majorly disrupt team's plans.

"...Having to play twice in a week due to the number of mid-week fixtures is not a major concern because it isn't something the majority of the players are unfamiliar with.

"I've been in this situations in the previous seasons, when the FA Cup was contested. The congestion fixture is something that I've learnt to be positive about," said the former Malaysia Cup winner.

The Australian-born player added that the August 26 date will also benefit the Malaysia national team, which he is a member of, in their World Cup qualification campaign. The Harimau Malaya are scheduled to play away to Bahrain in a friendly match on October 2, before squaring off against (October 8) and (October 13) in Group G.

"I'm happy for [Malaysia] head coach Tan Cheng Hoe because the players will get to train for longer befure our crunch ties against UAE and Vietnam.

"Everyone is behind the national team now and they want us to get as far as they can, so I believe that the situation is an ideal one because I understand how important the national team is," noted Brendan.