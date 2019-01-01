Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 13

The first round of the 2019 Malaysia Super League in the fasting month of Ramadan will take place this mid-week; matchday 13 of the competition.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Leaders JDT (30 points) will host second-placed (25), but the points gap will ensure they both keep their positions regardless of the match outcome.

Third-placed (19) will play away to fourth-placed (18), but unlike the aforementioned two teams, the Red Eagles and Red Giants have a standing movement range between third and seventh places.

FC, and FC are all on 16 points, and can end up between fourth and eighth places after matchday 13 is played.

(14) can go up as high as fifth, or drop all the way down to 10th.

and FC, both on 11 points, have a range between eighth and 12th.

Felda United and , both on eight and in the relegation zone, can go up as high as ninth or drop down to 12th place.

