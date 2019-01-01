Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 15
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL
The final round of the 2019 Super League in the fasting month of Ramadan takes place this weekend, with the top two teams set to keep their spots regardless of what happens.
Leaders JDT (36 points) and second-placed Pahang (26) will ensure they both keep their positions regardless of the results.
While Kedah (22), in third, cannot climb up the standings this weekend, they face the risk of going down to fifth if the results are unfavourable. Selangor (22) too share the range of third to fifth.
Melaka United (19) in fifth will take on Perak (18) in sixth with both teams have the risk of going down to eighth, but Melaka can snatch the third place while Perak can only jump as high as fifth place.
Petaling Jaya City and Terengganu FC, both on 17 points, have a possible range of between fifth and ninth places.
PKNS FC (16) face no risk of going down, while they have a shot of leapfrogging all the way up to sixth place, but PKNP FC (12) cannot climb up while facing the risk of going down one spot into the relegation zone; in the 11th place.
Kuala Lumpur (11) only have a chance of going up by one step, into 10th spot, while Felda United (9) in last place will not move in the standings this weekend, as their encounter against Pahang has been postponed at the last minute.
