Porto left-back Sanusi makes Champions League Team of the Week
Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi has been named in the Uefa Champions League Team of the Week after grabbing a goal against Marseille on Wednesday.
The Nigerian left-back broke the deadlock for the Portuguese giants with his maiden strike for the club, just before half-time at the Orange Velodrome.
Sanusi joins Barcelona's Sergino Dest in the defence alongside Atalanta's Ruben Gosens and Borussia Monchengladbach duo of Nico Elvedi and Oscar Wendt.
Braithwaite & Immobile lead the attack in Matchday 4's #UCLfantasy Team of the Week! 👊#UCL | @PlayStationEU— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2020
Lokomotiv Moscow's Guilherme was selected as goalkeeper while Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Borussia Monchengladbach's Lars Stindl and Bayern Munich's Kinglsey Coman form the three-man midfield.
Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite lead the attack.
Sanusi is the second-most ranked player in the team with 14 points after Wendt, Elvedi and Braithwaite who have 15 points each.