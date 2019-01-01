Poor finishing dooms USA in Concacaf U-17 final loss to Mexico
The U.S. Under-17 national team learned a harsh lesson in Thursday's
The United States failed to capitalize on a dominant first half, allowing a game Mexican side to gain confidence in the second half and eventually paying the price, with Israel Luna converting the winning goal in the 108th minute to give Mexico its fourth straight
The defeat was a painful one for a U.S. team that dominated large chunks of the final and swept through the tournament undefeated before the final. On Thursday, the Americans managed to finish just one of the many chances they created, with the goal frame and Mexican goalkeeper Eduardo Garcia thwarting many of them.
D.C. United's Griffin Yow opened the scoring for the Americans, heading home a cross from
The U.S. lead lasted just eight minutes because LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez delivered a beautiful chip pass right to the head of Santiago Munoz, who headed home the equalizer past Damian Las, marking the first goal allowed by the Americans in five matches.
Mexico entered the final as three-time defending
The rivals played
The Americans started strong at the beginning of extra time, but still couldn't put another goal past Garcia, and eventually the U.S.
The United States and Mexico already qualified for the Under-17 World Cup after reaching the