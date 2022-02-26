Poland refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifying play-off next month due to Ukraine invasion

Poland will not play their World Cup qualifying play-off tie against Russia because of the nation's recent invasion of Ukraine, according to the head of the national federation.

The two sides are set to go head-to-head on March 24 - with the game scheduled to take place in Moscow - with the winner going on to meet Sweden or Czech Republic.

However due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Poland are refusing to participate in the encounter.

What has been said?

The head of Poland's Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, tweeted: "No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Poland and Russia.

"This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech Republic federations to present a common position to FIFA."

Lewandowski backs Polish FA decision

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski says he agrees with the decision to refuse to play against Russia.

He tweeted: "It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian national team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.

"Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening."

The Bayern Munich star also voiced his support for the Ukrainian people on social media, saying: "Everything that is beautiful in sports is contradictory to what war brings. For all people who value freedom and peace, this is a time of solidarity with the victims of military aggression against Ukraine."

FIFA to consider Russia's involvement in World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino admitted on Thursday that the governing body will discuss what to do about the upcoming World Cup qualifying games.

“We continue to monitor the situation," he said on Thursday. "We will update on the World Cup qualifiers soon. We can take decisions immediately as soon as it’s needed.”

