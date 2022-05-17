Pogba offered three-year deal at Juventus as Man Utd star considers potential return to Turin

GOAL can confirm that Paul Pogba has been offered a three-year deal by Juventus, to potentially seal a return to Turin ahead of his expected Manchester United exit this summer.

The France international's contract is up at Old Trafford at the end of June and he is widely expected to depart after six frustrating seasons at the Theatre of Dreams.

A return to Juventus, where he previously played before returning to United for a second spell in 2016, looks to be one of the likely options for his future and now the Italian giants have tabled an official offer to the player.

What are Juventus offering Pogba?

The Bianconeri are preparing a contract for three years that would tie the World Cup winner back to Turin until the end of the 2024-25 season.

GOAL understands It would pay Pogba an annual salary of €7.5 million (£6.3m/$7.9m), and would come with a roster of bonuses for the midfielder.

However, Pogba has reportedly asked for €11 million (£9.3m/$11.6m), leaving a stumbling block between player and club on final wage packets.

Would Pogba return to Juventus?

Even with the difference in ideas for salary, there will undoubtedly be a romantic element for Pogba in regards to a return to Allianz Stadium.

The France star first joined the Bianconeri in 2012 and spent four successful years with the Old Lady, arguably enjoying his best club football in their iconic colours.

While he has claimed the World Cup with Les Bleus during his time at United, silverware has otherwise been tough to come by, with Pogba often finding himself a scapegoat for the team's failures in the press.

