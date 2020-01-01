‘Pogba & Fernandes two of the Premier League’s best’ – Shaw excited by Man Utd partnership

The Red Devils defender has been encouraged by what he has seen in training, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about to unleash a new-look starting XI

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are “two of the best midfielders in the Premier League”, says Luke Shaw, with excited by the potential that exists in a new-look partnership.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to find himself in the position where he can pair a World Cup winner with a big-money January addition.

Injury struggles for Pogba in 2019-20 have seen the Frenchman restricted to just eight appearances.

The last of those came on Boxing Day, with international Fernandes snapped up from a few weeks later.

He has made an immediate impact at Old Trafford, with the 25-year-old already considered to be a talismanic presence in Solskjaer’s plans.

Pogba is supposed to fill a similar role, with time still on his side when it comes to finding the consistency that United were crying out for when making him a club-record signing.

His next outing could come alongside Fernandes, with United preparing for the resumption of Premier League action, and Shaw is looking forward to seeing two talented performers working in tandem.

The Red Devils full-back told the club’s official website: “[Bruno]’s been so important, with the chances he’s created, the goals he’s scored and, hopefully, there’s still much more to come from him.

“I’m sure he’s still settling into the Premier League to an extent, which makes what he’s done all the more impressive.

“He was paired with Paul in a small training group last week, which people saw on the videos, and we saw flashes of what they were capable of.

“The coaches have switched it up so it’s not just them on the same team and it’s quite nice to see them battling against each other – they’ve already had some great games against each other – but, personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing them line up together.

“They’re probably two of the best midfielders in the [Premier League] right now, I’d say, so it’s going to be fascinating to see them play together.”

Shaw will be hoping to figure alongside Pogba and Fernandes when a return to action is made, with the 24-year-old having worked his way back from a badly broken leg in 2015 to start unlocking the potential that United always believed he possessed.

“If I could go back in time and change the way of a game, it would have to be the game when I broke my leg,” Shaw added on the testing times he has come through.

“I felt like I was really flying at that point in my career, I was feeling really confident and obviously nobody ever wants to break their leg in a game!

“It’s obviously a long time on the sidelines and you have times when you feel down. You feel a long way away from where you want to be, you don’t feel right, your leg doesn’t feel right, and you go through those periods, but the most important thing is to look towards the end of it.

“See the goal and focus on that. You’re going to be back playing, training, and that pushed me a lot of the time, watching the lads playing and training.

“There are times when you don’t want to be involved, but it’s good for you to be around everyone to keep involved. You don’t want to be forgotten, you want to be around it.”