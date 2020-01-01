Pogba aiming to win trophies with Man Utd after coronavirus threat passes

The World Cup winner had a message for Red Devils fans amid the coronavirus pandemic

star Paul Pogba said the Red Devils want to get back to playing and winning trophies.

The Premier League and sport across the world have been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 33,900 deaths globally, with over 720,200 confirmed cases.

Amid the lockdown in the United Kingdom, Pogba – who has been linked to former club Juventus and La Liga giants Real Madrid – had a message for United fans.

"Stay at home - stay safe," Pogba said in a video call with team-mate Jesse Lingard via the club's official website. "Keep supporting United.

"Hopefully things will get better very soon and we will get back to the game.

"Hopefully we can show you guys we are ready and we want to go back to win trophies.

"Stay connected, stay safe and we'll be back on the pitch soon."

Pogba, who has been rehabilitating from an ankle injury, also discussed United's 2017 triumph under former manager Jose Mourinho.

"I was so happy because that was what we wanted," he said. "At the start of the season we wanted to win this and it meant we went through to the [the following season].

"It was our second trophy of the year and I was really happy. That's what Manchester United is about: winning trophies."

Pogba has been upstaged at Old Trafford by Manchester United's new signing Bruno Fernandes - who won the league's player of the month award in February after an impressive start.

Former star Emmanuel Petit believes Fernandes' impressive leadership at the Theatre of Dreams is what Pogba should have done during his time in Manchester.

"In the space of two months, [Fernandes] is the best buy in the winter market. He has made such a big impact. It's like he's been at the club for six years, Petit told the Mirror .

"He's changed the mentality inside the dressing room. It's hard for a player to come in mid-season and do that.

"Paul Pogba was meant to be doing this at Manchester United. It's what he should have done in terms of leadership on the pitch.

"But I'm looking forward to seeing them together on the pitch, I want to see if that can work, and I'm pretty sure it can."

United were fifth in the Premier League prior to the postponement, three points behind fourth-placed through 29 matches.