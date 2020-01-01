Pogba accused of treating Man Utd like a 'package holiday' & that he's 'bad' for the club

Paul Parker believes it is time to part with a World Cup winner, while he thinks that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be given more time

Paul Pogba is “bad for ” and the Red Devils “need to shift on from him now”, says Paul Parker.

Uncertainty continues to shroud the long-term future of a World Cup-winning midfielder at Old Trafford.

Transfer talk has been sparked on a regular basis, with questions asked of the 26-year-old’s commitment to the Red Devils cause.

Struggles for form and fitness have kept the rumour mill ticking over, with Pogba taking in just eight appearances in what has been an injury-hit 2019-20 campaign.

Parker feels the time has come to move on from a disruptive influence, with United needing to open themselves up to offers in the summer window.

The former Red Devils defender told the Daily Mail of Pogba, who has been linked with a return to Juventus: “At this moment in time, he is bad for Manchester United.

“He’s bringing too much negativity to the club. His quality is incredible, but he’s averaged about one performance in 10, that’s how bad he’s been.

“I think they need to shift on from him now, I see any comeback now as being very, very difficult. He’s been a bad fit all round.

“When you see [Romelu] Lukaku now scoring loads of goals, he had to leave because he was affecting the club and the dressing room - it was the right decision.

“Pogba's agent says he sees as his home. He left his home for a package holiday, the package was the big package and now he wants to return – that’s what it seems like.”

Parker added on United's transfer failings in recent times: “There’s been a lot more lowlights than highlights.

“I put it down to the unstable running of the football club. Everything from above has been massively negative, which is reflected on the pitch.

“They’ve been signing the wrong players, not as footballers but as men, mentality-wise. Prior to Ole Gunnar taking over, there were some terrible signings.”

Solskjaer is being charged with the task of getting United back on track and Parker hopes the Norwegian will be given time in which to complete the job having also faced speculation over his future.

The ex- international said: “The moment you bring in someone who is very inexperienced, they get absolutely persecuted.

“For Ole Gunnar, everything has to be right. He has the biggest rucksack in the world.

“Just let him do this job with the tools he's got. When he came in, the club were in a bad state. There were a lot of scars there from the previous regime, and he built bridges that were broken from the previous manager [Jose Mourinho].

“Frank [Lampard] at can say he uses young players and no one wants to close the door on him, it's strange really.”