Podolski set for new destination, but it won't be to Malaysia

The former Germany World Cup winner leaves Japan's Vissel Kobe but Johor Darul Ta'zim will next be the next stop of his playing career.

Speculation were rife earlier this week when photos emerged from JDT that Lukas Podolski was visiting the training ground, new stadium, watched a closed door friendly match and even a meeting with the club owner.

Rumours began circling that Podolski's sit-down with HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was about a contract to join the reigning Malaysia champions in the coming 2020 season.

That all has now been squashed after Podolski was seen in for what is apparently to finalise his new playing contract with Super Lig side, Antalyaspor.

Prior to that, Podolski also left a less than cryptic message on his social media where he used the plane emoji next to a scorpion, scorpion being the nickname of the Turkish club.

A buzz was initially created after Podolski's former club Vissel was drawn in the same AFC group as JDT with fans keen to see his display in Malaysia.

While his impending move to Turkey closes the door on his playing for JDT, it doesn't preclude possible collaboration with The Southern Tigers in other areas.

Tunku Ismail has mentioned previously that he is looking at former professional being possible investors or shareholders in JDT and their discussion the other day could be more towards this direction.

