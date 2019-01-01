Pochettino the Premier League's best coach over last four years - Sanchez Flores

The Watford manager has praised his Tottenham counterpart ahead of their meeting this weekend, hailing him over Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

boss Quique Sanchez Flores has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is "the best coach in the Premier League in the last four years" ahead of his side's visit to the Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Watford are rock bottom of the table with no wins from their first eight games and desperately need a result when they come up against Pochettino's side on Saturday.

Spurs look to be in a vulnerable position given that they went into the international break on the back of a 3-0 defeat to and a 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the .

Sanchez Flores knows Pochettino well from their time in , with Pochettino a mainstay for at the same time as Sanchez Flores played for and .

And the Hornets boss believes Pochettino's achievements in north London overshadow those of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at and respectively.

"I love him. He is the best coach in the Premier League in the last four years, this is my opinion," he told a press conference.

"When I was [last] at Watford I thought he was the best coach in the way he moved the team and the way the team played.

"Of course now it is a difficult moment for him and for the team, but for me he is the best coach in the last four years in the Premier League."

Pochettino has faced increased pressure this season thanks to Spurs' disappointing start and the raised expectations which came with their run to the Champions League final last term.

Asked if he expected his opposite number to stay at Spurs long term, Sanchez Flores said: "It is up to you, the critics, it's not up to me. It depends on the results. The results bring in the critics."

Despite their poor form, a win this weekend would propel ninth-placed Spurs back towards the top four and dispel some of the worst criticism around the team.

And when questioned about the challenge presented by Watford, Pochettino said: "It’s going to be tough. We will fight against us, play against us. We are our own worst enemy. Then after the opponent.

"I was talking with the staff in a very honest conversation as always in these situations, trying to find the best way. In the end our interest is Tottenham. Our objective is to put Tottenham in the place that Tottenham deserve to be.

"In the last five years and a half it has been all about praise for Tottenham, our stadium and facilities as well. It was nice to hear about us.

"When that turns a bit negative you have to listen and work hard to turn things to positive again. We work for a club and our fans want to be happy, they want to enjoy the team winning."