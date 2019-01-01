'Football is not important' - Pochettino sends Gomes best wishes after Everton midfielder suffers serious injury

The Tottenham manager didn't think Heung-min Son deserved to be sent off for his role in the incident, but said that was a secondary concern

Mauricio Pochettino has lent his support to Andre Gomes after the midfielder was stretchered off with a horrific injury in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Gomes was taken off late on following a collision with Serge Aurier, after he had been tripped by Heung-min Son. Both Son and Aurier were visibly distressed by the incident, with the international controversially sent off by referee Martin Atkinson.

With Spurs leading 1-0 at the time, equalised against 10 men through Cenk Tosun’s stoppage-time header – but for Pochettino, the result was a secondary concern.

"We feel very sorry,” he told Sky Sports. “It was a really bad situation and bad luck with how he landed in the action and we can only send our best wishes and, of course, we are devastated for the situation.

“Football is not important, he is important. We can talk about football but we are feeling bad, feeling sorry and devastated for what happened because it was so difficult.”

As well as offering his support to Gomes, Pochettino was also keen to absolve Son of any blame for the incident.

A tearful Son went straight down the tunnel with his head in his hands following his sending-off, and Pochettino thought his red card was unfair.

"He was devastated,” he added. “It was a situation that was very confused, it was difficult to keep calm.

“After, when you watch the action on TV, it is never the intention and it was never a tackle to do what happened after. It was very bad luck for Andre, very bad luck for Everton and the finish with a red card for Sonny was really unfair."

After an incredibly drawn-out VAR review of a possible Everton penalty earlier in the game, the match went into 12 minutes of stoppage time following Gomes’ injury and it was in the 98th minute that Tosun headed in Lucas Digne’s superb first-time cross.

Pochettino thought the game had turned on the red card, with Spurs unable to hold out despite the late introduction of Juan Foyth. The 19-year-old Ryan Sessegnon also came on for his Spurs debut, though only in the dying seconds of the game.

"The feeling changed in this moment,” Pochettino said. “We were playing well and it was under control and we were more close to the second goal than the draw.

“Then things changed and they started to create a little bit more. They had more chances and, of course, it is difficult to assess the last 10 or 12 minutes.

“But talking only about football, I am happy with the performance and the way the team competed. It was a very difficult game against a very good team like Everton and I think we were good until Sonny was sent off.”