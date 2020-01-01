Pochettino hints at next job destination after claiming La Liga & Premier League are 'best in the world'

The former Tottenham head coach will continue to be linked with the top jobs in Europe despite his sacking from Spurs back in November 2019

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated that coaches "always try to be in the best place" and that he believes and the Premier League are "the two best leagues in the world" as speculation grows over where the Argentine's next job will be.

Spurs parted with Pochettino following a dreadful start to the season, made all the more painful after having made it to the final at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 47-year-old has long been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job at Manchester United, as well as Zinedine Zidane's position at Real Madrid, with both teams widely regarded to be underperforming given the resources available to them.

Indeed, Pochettino's impressive work at Spurs was achieved on a tight budget, with the club sometimes even foregoing signings completely while construction was completed on their new stadium.

Where Pochettino will end up next remains a topic of hot debate, but his recent comments at an event for the launch of LaLigaTV have shed some light on his preferred destinations.

“I am now trying to watch a lot of football and spend time with my family. It's good that I'm free for the next two weeks [to take up a LaLigaTV offer],” the Argentine said.

“As for La Liga, I am Argentine, but half Argentine and half Spanish, Catalan. A good mix. For me, I was so lucky to start my career as a manager in in and then to come here to the Premier League to , to learn English and different cultures.

“Of course, I am a better person today with more knowledge. I am living a great experience. The Premier League is the Premier League, but I think it's a great opportunity for the people in the UK to be fans of La Liga and have very close contact.

“Of course football was born here in England but La Liga has amazing football and amazing coaches. Today it's a reference of players, a reference of coaches and the football in the last 20 years that is shown around the world.

“As a coach, and as with Gustavo [Poyet], we always try to be in the best place. I think England and are the two best leagues in the world.”