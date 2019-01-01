'Pochettino could be a United manager' - Berbatov urges Spurs boss to move to Old Trafford

The former Bulgaria international thinks that the Argentine would be a fool to turn down the chance to coach at Old Trafford despite success at Spurs

boss Mauricio Pochettino would be wise to get out of his “comfort zone” and take the offer if came calling, according to former striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The Spurs manager has enjoyed arguably his most successful season at the helm of the North London club, taking them to the verge of a Premier League top-four finish and a semi-final.

In addition, the Argentine has overseen his side’s transition into a new state-of-the-art stadium, following their temporary tenancy at Wembley.

Pochettino was frequently linked with succeeding Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford following the Portuguese’s dismissal last December in the wake of a run of poor form.

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ultimately handed the job on a full-time basis following an impressive spell in charge, but United have stuttered at the end of the season, with a quarter-final exit in Europe and a disappointing domestic finish.

Speaking to the Daily Mail however, Berbatov, who played for and won silverware with both clubs, says that even with Spurs’ standing currently above the Red Devils, he would still likely plump for the latter if given the choice.

“Anything is possible for [Tottenham] now,” the former Bulgaria international stated. “[But] it is still Manchester United.

“It is still the badge, the history, the great players of their past, Old Trafford, the pulling power they have.

“Okay, you will be like, 'Wait a minute, Spurs are playing in the Champions League, a new stadium, great training ground, better players'. But, in the end, I would choose United.

“United will be fine. They are not in a good way, but will they be winning trophies in five years? Yes. That is why I signed, and that is why I would follow that intuition even today.

“Sometimes, you need to get out of your comfort zone, even if you're afraid of the consequences.

“You need to do that to test yourself. Pochettino could be a United manager.”

Tottenham play the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against on Wednesday as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the .